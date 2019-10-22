Leaves and snow, what you need to know

Autumn means fallen leaves which are soon followed by fallen snow and the City of Brodhead wants to remind all residents what to do with those leaves and snow.

Leaf pickup begins around Oct. 15 each year and ends mid-November. Leaves put out for pickup after Nov. 18 may not be picked up by the city.

Leaves, grass clippings and sticks may also be hauled to the city compost site on 11th St. Extended hours are in effect Mon. thru Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

