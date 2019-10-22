Optimist Mitten Tree

Do you want to play Santa Claus this Christmas? Now is the time to do just that. The Mitten Tree project was founded by Susan Welch of the Optimist Club several years ago. Families who have difficulty providing gifts for their children who are in the 8th grade or younger and who reside in the Brodhead school district are eligible. Applications can be picked up from October 24 – Nov 9 at the Bank of Brodhead, Sugar River Bank, Albrecht Elementary School, Brodhead Middle School, or the Brodhead Public Library. Complete the form and drop it off in the special Mitten Tree “mailboxes” at one of these locations by Nov 9.

Pick up the Oct. 23rd print edition for full story….