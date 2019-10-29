Library patrons could face delay in getting e-books

Patrons of the Brodhead library may find it takes longer to get a particular e-book from the library.

Library director Angela Noel reported on the upcoming change at the library board meeting last week. Noel said one of the main publishers of e-books, McMillian, is changing their model so libraries will have to wait to get their books. The company will make only one new copy of an e-book immediately available to a library system. After that, there will be an eight-week period until the system can purchase more copies of the book. The company feels that libraries are making so many e-books available for free that it is hurting the sale of those books to the general public.

“There will definitely be a delay in receiving electronic content due to only being allowed to purchase one copy,” Noel said about books being published by McMillian. Here are some of the popular authors published by them: Nora Roberts, J.D. Robb, Louise Penny, C.J. Box, Bill O’Reilly, W. Bruce Cameron, Glennon Doyle, Rainbow Rowell and Nevada Barr.

Pick up the Oct. 30th print edition for full story….