Barbara Ann Anderson age 88 of Beloit died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Willowick Assisted Living. She was born Oct. 8, 1931 to the late Max and Edith (Willison) Anderson in Burnside, Iowa. She was a member of Beloit High School class of 1949. She was very proud of returning to Beloit Memorial High School to earn her diploma with the class of 1964. She was married to Robert N. Powers in 1949. One daughter, Vicki, was born to this union. She later married John E. Stein in 1966. One daughter, Theri, was born to this union. She was employed by the Swiss Colony, Monroe, WI, for several years prior to relocating to San Diego, CA. She was also employed at San Diego Savings & Trust, until her retirement. Barbara had many talents and interests which included needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid salt and pepper shaker collector and belonged to both the State and National Novelty Salt & Pepper Shakers Club. She was also very involved in tracing her family ancestry and a member of the Green County Genealogical Society. She was a member of the Late Bloomers of Green County African Violet Club and Friendly Farmerette’s of Brodhead for many years. She was a loyal Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.

She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Vicki (Bill) Swanson of South Beloit and Theri (Bob) Timmcke of Beloit; her three grandchildren, Amanda (Terrell Robison) Matthews of Janesville, WI; Travis Robles of Janesville, WI and Robin Robles of Beloit, WI; great grandchildren Tyren Robison, Alayna Robison, Ava Robles and Anna Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene Anderson and Keith Anderson; sister Doris Greenwood and her grandson, Robert (Bobby) Olson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Gold, the staff at Willowick Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice caregivers for the excellent and compassionate care given to Barbara during her illness.

Barbara's Funeral Services were held Oct. 31, in the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with David Meding officiating. Burial followed the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery.