Howard Edward Wallace, age 94 of Brodhead, passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Howard was born on Feb. 16, 1925, in Brodhead. He was the son of Henry and Ida (Doescher) Wallace. Howard worked at Hamburger Limited in Beloit, WI, until he went into the service in 1943. He was a Corporal in the Marines and served in the South Pacific during World War II. He was honorably discharged on March 1946.

Howard married Annie (Roenneburg) Pinnow on Nov. 25, 1948, at Annie’s sister’s (Rosie) house. They were one month shy of their 70th anniversary when Annie died. Howard worked at Fairbanks in Beloit for 10 years, plastered with his father, built houses, and worked 20 years at Warner Brake. With his brother-in-law, Gene Pinnow, he bought, remodeled, and ran the hotel in Brodhead for 7 years. He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church as well as the VFW.

Howard is survived by his five children: Stephen (Cindi) Wallace of Brodhead, Sharon (Steve) Fredendall of Janesville, Danny (Darlene) Wallace of Mineral Point, Tami Hycnar (Mike Hulbert) of Brodhead, and Timothy (Sherri) Wallace of Roanoke, Indiana, 12 grandchildren: Rachel Bartz, Danielle Woodward, Ryan Hycnar, Breanna Ferris, Chelsey Bawden, Jaclyn Halterman, and Joshua, Joel, Micah, Alex, Scott, and Dustin Wallace, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife Annie, his parents Henry and Ida Wallace, four brothers: Marvin, Milo, Herbert, and Robert, two sisters: Elsie and Myrtle, a granddaughter Stephanie Wallace, a son-in-law Bob Hycnar, and a great grandson Matthias Wallace.

A Memorial Service and visitation were held Friday, Nov. 1, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood cemetery. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.