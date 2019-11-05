John Allen Newcomer, age 59, died on Oct. 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

John was born on July 24, 1960 in Edgerton, the son of Donald and Barbara (Marsden) Newcomer.

John worked for over 25 years at Woodbridge Corporation and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Many people may remember John as he rode his five foot unicycle in many parades over the years and he also enjoyed riding his motorized bicycle.

John is survived by his father, Donald (Dee) Newcomer; three siblings, Donna (Rodger) Brekken, Ronald (Carol) Newcomer and Julie (Gene) Burger and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara in 2001.

Per John’s wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.

