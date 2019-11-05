Lady Cards fall in Sectionals

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Writer –

The Brodhead Cardinal Volleyball team made a run to be remembered in 2019. With a very young team the outside projections for this team were very limited, but Coach Erin Kammerer and her squad would not let some opinions hold them back.

This year’s squad came out strong right from the start. Following the Brodhead Invite, the Lady Cards kicked off their season with three straight wins and found themselves to be one of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference. Within the blink of an eye, the regular season passed on and Brodhead held an impressive 20-8 overall record, while going 6-2 in conference.

