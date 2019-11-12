A step in the right direction

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Writer

It was an truly successful year for Brodhead’s fall sports teams.

Starting off with the most successful, Junior Mady McIntyre, was able to compete in the division two state Cross Country meet for her third time in as many years. Her hard work and continued dominating performances have landed her a spot as a staple in the state meet each year. She capped off her junior year with a 21 place finish with a time of nineteen minutes and forty-nine seconds. We look forward to what McIntyre brings in her senior year next season, as she will most certainly look to go out with a bang.

Pick up the Nov. 13th print edition for full story….