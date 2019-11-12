BETTY JEAN WENDLANDT

Betty Wendlandt, age 94 was born on Sept. 14, 1925 in Brodhead the daughter of John and Jennie (Hanson) Knudson. She married Marvin Wendlandt on April 20, 1946. He preceded her in death in March of 1987.

Betty and her husband purchased Engles grocery and meat market in 1961 until 1978. Betty cooked at the Harris House then worked for 25 years at the Swiss Colony before retiring in 2004.

Betty is survived by three sons, Charles Wendlandt (Rose Handel) of Brodhead, Ray (Debbie) Wendlandt of Brodhead and Roy Wendlandt of Beloit; a granddaughter, Destiny (Dustin) Hanson; four great grandchildren, Blake, Jayden, Devin and Addisyn; two step grandchildren, David and Deanna Shultz; nieces, Jean Steuri and Mary Ferguson; nephews, Rex Blum and Terry Wenger and many other great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marvin in 1987; siblings, Fern (Joe) Johnson, Alvina (Herbert) Blum and Belle (John) Wenger; nephews, Delos, Eric and Wilbur Johnson, Lonnie and Jay Blum and Ernest Wenger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

Funeral services took place at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead WI on Monday, Nov. 11.