Brian G. Carey age 74 of Brodhead, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Monroe Health Services. He was born on May 27, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois the son of Benjamin and Nellie (Patkus) Carey. He graduated from Brodhead High School. Brian worked for Ipsen Industries in Belvidere and also farmed on the family farm in Avon Township. He enjoyed old tractors and all things mechanical. Brian also liked to read; he had a great memory, especially when it came to family history.

He is survived by 11 cousins and several friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Rockton Township Cemetery in Rockton, Illinois, with Pastor Dave Fogderud officiating. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.