MAXINE (SWEET) LOHMEIER

Maxine R. Lohmeier, age 90 ½, of Davis, IL, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Woods Crossing, Brodhead, WI, surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness. Maxine was born on April 1, 1929 in rural Durand, IL, the daughter of Truman J. and Marie (Egan) Sweet. She grew up in Durand and spent her married life in rural Davis.

Maxine graduated from Durand High School in 1947. She worked on the family farm with her husband Roy. Prior to retirement she also worked at Medina Nursing Center. She was famous with her grandkids for her bread and butter pickles, pies, and apple slices. She loved going to Bluff View to dance to polka music with friends in her younger days. Maxine and Roy enjoyed traveling the United States on Tri-State bus tours. She liked playing cards and games, flowers, canning, bird watching and late nights of doing puzzles.

She will be missed by her son, Russ (Linda); grandchildren, Polly (Kyle) Stache, Rodney (Gretchen) Lohmeier, Niki Lohmeier and Randy (Anna) Lohmeier; and great-grandchildren, Dawson, Nathan, Rowan and Alaina Stache, Ariel, Shelby, Lavendar and Rebel Hitchcock.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy on May 20, 2019; a son, Ron; a granddaughter, Robin; her parents and siblings, Rosemary (Sweet) Figi, Morton (Marie) and Richard (Judy) Sweet.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna in Davis, IL, with Rev. Scott Naevestad officiating. Visitation will also be at church and held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following immediately by funeral services and burial at 11 a.m..

Memorials will be made to the St. Paul Church of Epleyanna Building Fund. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family.