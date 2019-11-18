Carolyn Dee Patchin, of Albany, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, surrounded by those she loved.

She was born August 10, 1947 in Columbia County, the daughter of the late Leon and Lydia Auck.

At the age of 72, she was a loving Mother to four children – Brad Patchin (Lisa, Taylor, Bradley), Travis Patchin (Tami, Hunter, Brooklyn), Traci Schutt (Scott, Hannah, Emily) and Shannon Sheflin (Jackson). Carolyn was a fiancée and loving companion to Philip Manion, and beloved and proud Grandma to seven grandchildren.

Carolyn was survived by sisters Char, Bonnie, Diane, Debbie and former spouse and father of her children, Byron Patchin. Preceded in death by her father Leon Auck, mother Lydia Auck, brothers Marvin, Larry, Gary and LeRoy, sister Sandy Fleet, and granddaughter Gabriella Sheflin.

Carolyn was a beautiful soul. She wasn’t the person everyone knew, but those that were fortunate to know her, knew she was humble and kind, genuine and selfless. She required very little and asked for nothing. She was an incredibly talented crafter and collector of all things that could be useful someday. She loved listening to country music, Vince Gill in particular, and puzzles of every kind were always nearby. Her all time favorite movie was Pretty Woman, she loved the color blue, and her favorite go to food was Mexican. She had everyone’s chili and spaghetti beat, a tradition her family hopes to continue. But most of all, she loved spending time up north in Michigan with her family and friends.

Carolyn was home base. It was where all the family holidays were spent and where decades of traditions were built. Carolyn’s children and grandchildren hope to carry on her legacy and make her proud.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Carolyn at a later date. If you would like to join us, please contact Shannon Sheflin at sheflinshannon@gmail.com for details.