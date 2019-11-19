Brodhead library to add a “Collection of Things”

The Brodhead library will be adding what library director Angela Noel calls “a collection of things” to the traditional books, videos and other regular items that can be borrowed from the library.

These are items that people might use only occasionally such as a huge coffee pot, a Nesco roaster for cooking or serving platters for a family reunion once a year. Library board members discussed the change at last week’s board meeting. The items will be purchased initially from funds that still remain in the library’s 2019 budget.

Among the other items, Noel said in the interview after meeting, might be a cake pan collection with a cake pan shaped like Mickey Mouse for a children’s birthday, or a pan shaped like a heart or a unicorn, “things like that.”

