Green County 4-H youth, adults recognized

Green County 4-H held its annual Awards & Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9 where numerous youth and adults of the 4-H program were recognized and thanked for their efforts in promoting and supporting positive youth development.

4-H record books are a means of tracking and reflecting on the progress a youth has made on a project over the 4-H year. Accumulating points during record book reviews earns youth a bronze, silver, gold, or emerald pin. This year’s bronze pin winners were Jaydon Brauer (New Horizons), Alana Durtschi (Jolly Mixers), Abigail Marty (New Glarus), Tristan Modaff (Jolly Mixers), Madelyn Ruegsegger (Clarno), Christine Schlueter (Dayton Dairylanders), Brandon Straws (Next Generation), Jasmine Voelker (Spring Grove Honest Workers), and Lilli Voelker (Spring Grove Honest Workers). The silver pin was awarded to Annika Bernstein (Cheese Country Clovers), Annelise Bethke (Cheese Country Clovers), and Skye Dickson (Browntown Busy Beavers). The following youth was awarded a gold pin: Kaleigh Dallman (Jolly Mixers). No emerald pins were awarded this year.

