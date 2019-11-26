City Of Brodhead local offices for re-election

The offices of Mayor, Judge and three Alderperson at Large will be up for re-election in the April 7, 2020 Spring Election. All terms are for two years except for the Judge, which is a four-year term. If you are interested in running for any of these offices stop into City Hall for a nomination packet. First day to circulate nomination papers is Dec. 1, 2019 and the final day for filing nomination papers is 5 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in the office of the city clerk.