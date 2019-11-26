Kelch Aviation Museum receives original Pietenpol aircraft donation

The Kelch Aviation Museum at Brodhead Airport has received a donation of an original Pietenpol Air Camper aircraft from Mr. Gary Baglien of Loudon, Tennessee.

Mr. Baglien purchased the aircraft in 1965. Originally built in 1937 by the plane’s designer Bernard Pietenpol himself, the aircraft was restored by Frank Pavliga in 2005. It is one of the most original Pietenpol aircraft in existence and makes an important addition to the museum’s collection and ability to interpret local and regional aviation history.

