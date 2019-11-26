Lady Cards start strong with 2-0 win

Following the end of the Fall sport programs, Brodhead has kicked off their winter sports as the Brodhead girls’ basketball squad began their season last week. Their season opener took place last Tuesday when they hosted the Monticello Lady Ponies. The Ponies finished their 2018 season with a 13-9 overall record, while the Cards were 12-9 themselves.

Brodhead had the upper hand in the opening game as they gave the Ponies’ offense fits all game long. Keeping them off the scoreboard on the majority of their possessions, the Cardinal defense held Monticello to just eight first half points. Meanwhile, Abbie Dix outscored the Ponies in the first half with fourteen points of her own. Carissa Purdue was solid at the line, going three of four in the half and putting up seven total points of her own. The duo helped lead the team to an impressive 36-8 lead as they went into the break.

Pick up the Nov. 27th print edition for full story….