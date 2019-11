Monroe Theatre Guild is pleased to present a family classic for the holidays, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”, music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Time Rice, based on the book by Linda Woolverton. Directed by MTG Director Jackie Ceithamer, and choreographed by Ashley McKinney. Performances will be at the MTG building, Dec. 6 through 15.

