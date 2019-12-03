Austin Robert Hauser, age 40, passed away unexpectedly while at home on November 9, 2019. He was born September 29, 1979 to Robert and Lynette (Lanning) Hauser. Austin’s childhood was spent growing up in Brodhead and was a graduate of Brodhead High School. He spent his recent years working as an electrician, specializing in swimming pool lighting and waterfall features.

Austin served as a volunteer firefighter for 11 years for the Orfordville Fire Department. He always strived to help others, even when he was not on duty.

Austin is survived by his beloved girlfriend Kelli Viele. Austin and Kelli shared life with their faithful constant companions Bella, Rocko, and Zoey.

Austin always had a love for motorcycles, a lifelong passion that started at an early age. He had participated in several motorcycle organizations. His motto was “Live to Ride, Ride to Live.”

He would always be there for his friends. Austin had a caring heart, along with a kind soul. He will be dearly missed.

Austin’s Celebration of Life is Saturday, Dec. 14 at Stables Bar & Grill, 717 Genesis Dr., Orfordville, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gather to share your happy memories of Austin’s life.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.