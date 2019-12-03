Herman Harold Blum, age 94, of Edgerton passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on April 15, 1925 the son of Oscar and Martha (Blanc) Blum in Clarno Township. He attended school in Jordan Center. Herman was united in marriage to Mildred Marie Hartwig on Aug. 7, 1946 in Wisconsin Dells.

Herman proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He worked for 31 years at GM in Janesville, he retired in 1983. Herman was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge. He also enjoyed playing the drums in the band Ding-A-Lings. In his younger years he enjoyed fast pitch softball and golfing.

Herman is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Erickson of Mission, TX and Kathy (Gary) Hoesly of Mountain Home, AR; one son, Terry (Betty) Blum of Brodhead; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ann (Tom) Saunders and Dorothy (John) Blum.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Delbert Blum; sister, Rose Carlwile; and one great-grandson, Deriek Gruber.

A Celebration of Herman’s Life will be held Friday Dec. 6, from 12 NOON – 3p.m. at the Monroe Moose Lodge, 639 3rd Ave. Monroe.

Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.