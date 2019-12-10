James Elroy Nelson, age 84, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

James was born on Aug. 29, 1935 in Superior, WI, the son of Carl and Beatrice (Parsons) Nelson. He married his wife of 57 years, Maryanna Nelson on August 11, 1962 in Stillwater, Minnesota.

James enjoyed golfing and singing. James enjoyed singing solos, duets and with church choirs and was known for his singing abilities at the Evansville Manor where he currently resided.

James is survived by his wife, Maryanna formerly of Clear Lake, WI and currently of Brodhead; two children, Rebecca (Russell) Doebler and Michael (Michelle) Nelson; 6 grandchildren, Alyssa Doebler, Amanda (Karl) Weber, Amber (Jacob) Fettig, Blake Nelson, Joshua Nelson and Parker Nelson; one sister Rhoda Jensen and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Carl Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

Memorial services were held at Living Word Church, 3825 South County Road T in Brodhead on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The DL Newcomer Funeral Homes is assisting the family. 608-897-2484 www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com