Lady Cards off to hot start

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Writer

Head coach Brian Kammerer and the Brodhead girls’ basketball team are off to an impressive start in their 2019 campaign. Sitting at 2-1, the Cardinals found themselves paired up with a team projected to compete for the Rock Valley Conference championship in the Clinton Cougars.

The Cards made a statement right from the get-go when Abbie Dix passed the opening tip-off directly to Carissa Purdue for a quick two points. Within just a few minutes, the Cardinals had a ten-point advantage when Madisyn Kail hit her first basket to put the team up 13-3, forcing the Cougars to call an early timeout. The Cardinals were dominating the ball possession, thanks in large to Abbie Dix’ rebounding abilities, as she had eight boards in the first few minutes of the game.

