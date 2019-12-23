ALICE L. LADWIG, Age 83 of Monroe, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Alice was born on Oct. 11, 1936 in Monroe, the daughter of Peter and Irene (Hansen) Wickey. She graduated from South Wayne High School in 1954 and married Forrest R. Ladwig on Oct. 11, 1958 at the East Wiota Lutheran Church. Alice was employed at the Green County Farm Bureau and was a bookkeeper at Roy’s Dairy for 34 years until retiring. Alice and Forrest raised show horses in the 1980s and were members of the Wisconsin Paint Horse Club. She was very active in Women of the Moose #599 and was the coordinator of moose lodge funeral luncheons for many years. Alice served as the clerk/treasurer for Sylvester Township for 25 years, 20 years as treasurer of Wisconsin Paint Horse Club, a member of Balls Mill Homemakers, and volunteered for various other organizations. She and Forrest were proud to host the Green County Dairy Breakfast in 1986. Alice loved to pick berries and make pies.

She is survived by two sisters, Shirley (Alan) Thoman of Wisconsin Rapids, Betty (Dion) Wilson of Peoria, IL; a sister-in-law, Donna Ladwig of Monroe; and a brother-in-law, Charles Blesener of St. Michael, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest on Oct. 29, 2018; a son, Duane in 1978; and a sister, Carol Blesener.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Monroe United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Gafner officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Dec. 26 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Women of the Moose service to be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested in Alice’s name to Monroe Moose Lodge #754, Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe Clinic Hospice Home or another local charity. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.