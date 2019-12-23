Nancy Christie Carney, age 87 formerly of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 16, 2019.

Nancy was born on August 5, 1932 in Evanston, Illinois the daughter of Carlisle and Frances (Stevens) Christie. She married Lawrence Joseph Carney in 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winnetka, Illinois.

Nancy enjoyed quilting and knitting, gardening, her Doberman’s, and breeding and raising horses for Sugar River Sports Horses for many years. She was also a member of St. Clare Parish in Monroe, formerly a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Brodhead and she served on many committees at both churches.

Nancy is survived by her 6 children, Barbara Carney (Paul Engleman), Mimi (Tom) Hendel, Nancy (Nick) Hilger, Larry Carney Jr., Penny (Dan) McNulty and Kevin Carney; 11 grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Audrey Christie and a daughter-in-law, Laura D. Carney.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lawrence in 1988, one son, Brian Carney in 2016 and one brother, Vandy Christie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Clare Catholic Parish in Monroe in her memory.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Clare Catholic Church, 1760 14th Street in Monroe WI on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Msgr. Larry Bakke will celebrate. A visitation will also be held at the church on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of Mass. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com