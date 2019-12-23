Patrick O. McGinty, age 79 of Monroe, formerly of Brodhead, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe. He was born on Nov. 24, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of William and Mernice (Valentine) McGinty. He graduated from Brodhead High School in 1958. Patrick married Linda A. Witt on Sept. 29, 1958 in Brodhead. He worked for Warner Electric Brake and Clutch for 30 years and was volunteer fireman with the Brodhead Fire Department for many years. He is survived by his children, Mark (Bobette) McGinty and David McGinty of Brodhead, and Sally (Marc Violante) McGinty of Stevens Point; grandchildren, Mallory, Hailey, and Dawson; brother, Mike McGinty of Kenosha; sisters, Marcia Tedford and Bridget McGinty of Illinois, and Katheryn Stoneberg of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Joe; brother, Arthur “Bud” McGinty; and sisters, Alice McGinty and Sheila Ray.

Per Pat’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Everson Funeral Home of Brodhead is assisting the family.