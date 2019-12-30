Tina Ast, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 18, 2019. Tina was an extremely beautiful woman who met all of life’s challenges with strength of will and determination. She loved arts and crafts and was incredibly creative. She always seemed to know exactly how things fit together into a piece of art. This was extremely evident in her recent discovery and joy of gardening. That she loved and brought the entire family together goes without saying, but most especially she cared for and lover her two sons, Kevin (20) and Carl (23). She was very proud of both her children. She was always there to help her family and friends whenever they needed her. She was amazing at planning family gatherings and coming up with way to make it fun for everyone, like a white elephant exchange every year. Her absence has already affected everyone she knew and she will be missed more than words can say.

Tina is survived by her two boys, Kevin and Carl; her mother, Maxine Murray Ast; three siblings, Thomas (Trudy) Ast, Timothy (Corina) Ast and Teresa Ast; her significant other, John Triggs and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Tina was preceded in death by her father, Duane Carl Ast and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A party to celebrate Tina’s life is pending.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family with their cremation needs.

