Brodhead School District School Board meeting discussion items

The Brodhead School District School Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. The items for discussion include:

Draw Lots for Ballot Order

*There are three openings for the 2020 Board Election held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020; two incumbents and an open seat. Candidates had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 to declare their intentions. Michael and Jim have filed for re-election. There are currently no new candidates. Ballot placement is traditionally by random draw.

Pick up the January 8th print edition for full story…….