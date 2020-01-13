Richard “Dick” A. Kapke, age 73, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born in Edgerton on May 19, 1946, the son of Verne and Mildred (Cox) Kapke. Dick married Susan K. Williams on Feb. 24, 1968 in Stoughton. He was a crop and dairy farmer and he loved to work! He enjoyed riding horses, dancing, listening to country western music (especially, Johnny Cash) western movies and his “pie, cake or cookies.” Dick was a faithful and dedicated husband and father and his biggest passion in life was spending time with his family. He was an honest, upfront man and you always knew where he stood.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Susan of 51 yrs; four children: Andrew Kapke of Brodhead, Keven (Michelle) Kapke of Milton, Peggy Kapke Anderson of Janesville and Richard (fiancé, Amanda Mueller) Kapke of Janesville; 12 grandchildren: Silique, Josie and Ryan (fiancé, Emily) Kapke, John, Jacklyn and Jacob Kapke, Katelyn, Alissa and Trista Anderson and Kendra, Kincaid and Kenzie Kapke; a great grandson, DJ; brother, Roger Kapke of Madison; and niece, Kari (Dave) Winter. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Fulton Church with Rev. Bob Wolniak officiating. Burial was at Fassett Cemetery. A Visitation took place at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton and again on Saturday at Fulton Church. For on-line condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com