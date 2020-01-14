Albrecht Elementary introduces “Reading Makes Life Sweeter” program

This year the title of the Albrecht Elementary Motivational Reading Program is, “Reading Makes Life Sweeter”. Monday, Jan. 6, we were entertained by Willy Wonka and his Oompas while they introduced the five golden ticket winners. The students enjoyed listening to the Oompas sing and dance. Each student will record their minutes reading and bring their log sheet to school every Friday to get their golden tickets and weekly prizes. Each ticket they earn gives them more of a chance to be in the closing program competitions. The winning class’s teacher, at each grade level, will also compete in various minute to win it competitions at our closing program. The school’s goal is 3,000 golden tickets for the month long event. If we make this goal Mr. Novy will be made into an ice cream sundae at the closing program Jan. 31st.

