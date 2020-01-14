Brodhead library backs its closing policy

The Brodhead library board is confirming its winter and holiday closing policy in a letter to a patron.

At its meeting last week the board finalized the letter that it had authorized be written after talking about the patron’s concerns last month. The patron relies on the library for internet access and when the library is closed, he does not have such access. The library closes whenever the Brodhead School District is closed because of bad weather.

Pick up the Jan. 15th print edition for full story….