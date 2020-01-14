Piggly Wiggly Round Up fund-raiser benefits school district backpack program

Brodhead Piggly Wiggly partnered with the School District of Brodhead to help raise money for the District’s Weekend Backpack Food Program. This program provides healthy foods and snacks for our District’s food insecure families over weekends and during extended school breaks.

Throughout the months of November and December, Piggly Wiggly ran a “Round Up” Program. Patrons were able to round up their receipt amounts to the next dollar with all proceeds going to benefit the District Backpack Program. At the end of the fund-raising time, a total of $8656 was raised!