Edward A. Ruef Jr., 81, of South Beloit, IL, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in his home.

He was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Monroe, WI, the son of Edward A. and Frieda (Baumgartner) Ruef Sr. Edward was a graduate of Brodhead High School, Brodhead, WI. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the UW of Platteville and his Masters Degree from Colorado State University, Ft. Collins. He married Carole R. Wilson on Oct. 17, 1992 in Dubuque, IA.

Edward was formerly employed by Rockford Public School including Guilford Center, Riverdahl and Rolling Green-Muhl Center. He received a Those Who Excel award from the Illinois State Board of Education. Edward was a member and past president of the Pheasants Forever, as well as a member of the Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources, Roscoe Sportsman Club, Kehpotah Club, and St. Jude Catholic Church. Edward was active in the Special Olympics.

Survivors include his wife, Carole of South Beloit, IL; children, Michelle Ruef of Freeport, IL, Ann Marie (John) Heimann of Shiloh, IL, Kathleen (Gary) Faber of Hawthorn Woods, IL, Jennifer (Randy) Taylor of Beloit, WI, and Kimberly (Joseph) Zagorski of O’Fallon, IL; six grandchildren; brother and sisters, James (Kris) Ruef, Shirley Fairman both of Brodhead, WI, and Janet (Wayne) Boling of Atlanta.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Edward was Sunday, Jan. 19, at Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance was on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a memorial tribute.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Winnebago County Pheasants Forever 4040 Charles St. #2, Rockford, IL 61108

