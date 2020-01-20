Shirley Sue (Streiff) Gray passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Dec. 27, 1933, on the family farm Northwest of New Glarus WI. She was the daughter of Peter and Dorothy Streiff.

She graduated from New Glarus High School in 1951. She worked in Madison for the state for a short time, then was married in 1952 to Arthur Colvin and lived in Monroe while she raised her children.

Later, she met and married Norman Gray on Sept. 1, 1978. They lived in the Monroe area before retiring and moving to Arkansas for eight years. They returned to Wisconsin in 2001, settling their home in Brodhead, WI.

She worked as a waitress at the Monroe Chocolate Shop, Monroe Country Club and the Swiss Wheel Inn. She also worked at Swiss Colony, Pauley Cheese and Monroe Cheese Corp.

Shirley enjoyed cooking and baking, earning the nickname, “The Cookie Lady”. She also enjoyed fishing and decorating and volunteering at her church. She loved her family and her precious “westie”, Sammy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and brother in-law, Audrey and Bill Higgins, brother in-law Richard O’Neill and in-laws, Clarence and Grace Slotten.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 41 years, Norman Gray, five children, sons, Jeffery (Dawn) Colvin, Wausau, Michael (Tianna) Colvin, of Monroe. Daughters, Julie (John) Sheppard, Madison, Diane (Kevin) Dundee, Orangeville Il, and Cory (Ron) Czarny, Cary Il; a sister, Lynn (Richard) O’Neill of Naples, FL; Twelve Grandchildren, grandsons, Chad (Tonya) Colvin, Christopher (Jessie) Colvin, Jonathan (Chloe) Perdue, Eric (Darcy) Dundee, Chris Czarny and Ryan (Trisha) Sheppard. Granddaughters, Necia (Joe) Colvin-Beausoleil, Alexis (Chris) Hayes, Ashley Colvin, Marsha Wirtjes, Katie Czarny and Amanda (Kevin) Peterson. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and her dear friends of 60 years, Cal and Jean Wickline with many good times remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 201 E. 23rd Street in Brodhead. A visitation was held at the church until the time of services. Burial concluded at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family with burial. 897-2484 www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com