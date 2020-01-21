Cardinal boys fall to McFarland

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sportswriter –

The Cardinals lost their third game in a row when they hosted the McFarland Spartans, last Thursday. Coming off losses to Monticello and Whitewater, Tommy Meier and his Cardinal squad were looking to bounce back in what would be a very physical game with the Spartans. McFarland, who came in with a record of 6-3, were also coming off a tough loss to the East Troy Trojans.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead when they hit a trio of three-pointers and missed just two free throws, rallying their way to forty-four points. The Cards struggled to keep up as they lost one of their leading scorers in Josiah Engen. The Sharpshooting of Owen leifker and Connor Green kept the Cardinals in the game. Both Green and leifker hit a pair of three pointers as they combined for seventeen points. Leifker was the leading scorer of the first half, with eleven. Despite his play, the Cardinals found themselves going into halftime trailing, 44-25.

