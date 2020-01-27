Carol Ann Ayen, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Brodhead.

Carol was born the daughter of Leonard and Ethel (Frey) Vogel on Aug. 9, 1945 at her family farm near Footville. She attended the little red one room school house right up the road from her family farm, where she worked on the dairy farm until 2005. Carol liked to attend various Bible study groups, she enjoyed listening to NPR Radio, cooking, scrap booking and collecting recipes.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Collinwood Memory Care Center in Brodhead for the care they gave to Carol.

Carol is survived by two children, Michael (Tracy) Ayen and Jeff Ayen; six grandchildren, Matthew (Stacey) Ayen, Nicholaus Ayen, Tyler (Bryanna) Shear, Tanner Shear, Tayanae Shear (Nicholas Page) and Samantha Ayen; four great grandchildren, Gannon Shear, Rylee Shear, Nolan Ayen and Madalyn Page; three nieces, Gayla (Jeff) Schultz, Andrea (John) Lauper and Jennifer Trader and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Joyce Statz and a nephew, Todd Trader.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memorial.

Funeral services were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Jan. 26. A visitation took place at the funeral home until the time of service. Burial concluded Jan. 27, at the Milton Lawn Cemetery Chapel in Janesville.