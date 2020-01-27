Norma Madge Schwartz, age 99, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe.

Norma was born on April 12, 1920 the daughter of Homer and Ethel (Myers) Morehouse. She married Alvin Schwartz on Dec. 1, 1938. Alvin preceded her in death in 2002.

Norma is survived by three children, Pat Smith, Priscilla (Paul) Kaderly and Mike Schwartz; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and one niece.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Alvin; one sister, Margaret (Merlin) Burkhalter; daughter-in-law, Diane Schwartz; son-in-law, Kenny Smith and a nephew, Dick Burkhalter.

Private family funeral services will be held at a later date.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.