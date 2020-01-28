Brodhead basketball weekly roundup

Last Friday night, the Brodhead boys’ basketball squad hosted the Edgerton Tide for their second meeting of the season. The Cardinals and the Tide faced off in early December for their first conference game of the year. Edgerton won that meeting by a score of 71-56. This time around, the Tide came in with an impressive 9-3 record as they looked to complete the season sweep over Brodhead.

Tommy Meier found his squad a little shorthanded Friday night. After losing one of their leading scorers in Josiah Engen, the Cardinal offense is trying to find a way to make up for the loss of Engen’s offensive ability. He averaged over eight points per game up until his injury.

