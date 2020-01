Brodhead Masonic Lodge will be holding a fundraiser to benefit the Brodhead K-9 Unit on Saturday Feb. 1. Chili will be served from 11 a.m. until S p.m. at the Masonic Lodge 301 1st Center Av. Cost is $7 or all you can eat $10 Kids 5-8 $5 under 3 eat free. All the fixings and desert included. Soda available for purchase. There will be an opportunity to meet Officer Bennett and his K-9 partner, Arrow at the Chili Bowl from 12 to 2 p.m.