Six seniors were celebrated at Janesville Ice Arena during Senior Night January 21: Forward Haley Knauf (Albany), Forward Sara Nerad (Janesville Craig), Defenseman Presley Kovacevich (Milton), Goaltender Brooke Teubert (Brodhead), as well as team managers Lauren Wacholtz and Hannah Myhre.

Teubert took her place in net and stopped 24 shots in the 7-3 victory over Badger Lightning.

