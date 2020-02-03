Joan Johnson, 87, of Brodhead passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, at Woods Crossing with her family by her side after a 30+ year battle with Parkinsons disease.

Joan was born the daughter of Walter and Drusilla Carlson on 7/12/1932. She met the love of her life, Arnold Johnson, at a barn dance and the two were married on August 28, 1954. Within 10 months, they were blessed with their twin sons, and soon 3 more. The couple farmed in the Brodhead area.

Joan was a member of the Brodhead United Methodist Church, Adams Homemakers, had been a 4-H leader for sewing, and did many crafts. She loved playing cards and games, camping, especially enjoying their 50+ year tradition at Devils Lake with her family, fishing, dancing, and traveling.

Joan is survived by her four children, Rodney (Betty), Roger (Cheri), Susan Dodge and Randy (Kim), 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, and special friend Bob Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Wally, her beloved husband Arnold, a daughter, Nancy, and a son-in-law, Mike Dodge.

DL Newcomer funeral home is assisting the family 608-897-2484