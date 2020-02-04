Brodhead basketball programs find split success

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports writer –

Lady Cards bounce back.

Last Tuesday, head coach Brian Kammerer and the Brodhead girls traveled to Clinton to face off with the Cougars in what was their second meeting of the regular season. They last met in December in a game where the Cards were able to pull off what many considered to be an “upset”. They defeated the Cougars by a score of 63-53 and had just picked up their second win in a row.

This time around the Cardinals got the other end of the stick as they had to go into Cougar territory and face a hot, 11-4 Clinton squad. The Cougars jumped out to a big lead in the first half as they held a 38-16 lead going into the break. The Cards were able to go on a late run in the second, but the Clinton lead was nearly insurmountable as Brodhead went on to lose by a score of 67-57. With the season series now even at 1-1, the Cougars sit just ahead of the Cardinals in Rock Valley standings with a 10-3 conference record, while Brodhead is 8-5.

