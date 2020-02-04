Brodhead Optimists call for Student Essay Contest entries

The Brodhead Optimist Club is encouraging students from all area Wisconsin schools, including home schools, to contemplate the phrase, “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” which is the theme of the 2020 Optimist International Essay Contest. The essays will be due by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and when judging is complete the First Place winner will receive $100 and a medallion, and his or her essay will be sent to the District level where the District winner will receive a $2500 scholarship! Second and third place winners will receive medallions.

