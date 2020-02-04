Robert H. Oliver,90, formerly of Brodhead, WI. passed away Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 at Omega Hospice House in Houghton, MI. Robert was born at home

in Spruce, MI. on July 18,1929 to parents Eugene Oliver Jr. and Marion (Freda) McNeil. Bob served in the Army as a paratrooper with the 101st Army

Airborne Div.(Screaming Eagles) for two years. Bob and his wife Bernice(nee Untz) were engaged in farming for 31 years in Brodhead then retired to Arizona

for 18 years. After the passing of Bernice,his wife of 63 years , Robert returned to Wisconsin for a short period before moving to Lake Linden,MI. near his daughter Debra.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife, he is survived by six children, Carol Eichstaedt,New Richmond,WI., Debra Oliver, Lake Linden,MI., Dawn Oliver

(Dan Reimer), Wolf Creek,MT., John (Deborah), Robert S. (Wendy), Mark (Nancy) all three of Brodhead, WI., 16 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Robert’s life will take place this coming summer at a date and place to be announced later.