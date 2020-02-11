Wilma Jean Brown, age 92, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 while at the Monroe Hospice Home while surrounded by her family.

Wilma was born on Aug. 23, 1927 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Willard and Elsie (Reed) Lapp. She married Francis H. Brown on Nov. 25, 1948 at the Dakota United Methodist Church. Francis preceded her in death on May 29, 2016.

Wilma liked crafts, macramé, sewing, crocheting, beading and embroidery.

Gardening many beautiful flowers and canning from her vegetable garden gave her much joy. She also enjoyed nature, reading National Geographic , Ideal magazines and had a great interest history. Wilma enjoyed listening to Bid Band and Christmas music. Wilma volunteered with the Davis Fire Dept Women’s Auxiliary & belonged to Davis Calvary United Methodist Church.

Wilma is survived by her 5 children, Lana (Mike) Woodruff, Pam (Bob) Klever, Bill Brown, Elaine (Claudie) Kellicut and LuAnn Ward; a sister, Garnet Schlueter; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Elsie Lapp; her husband Francis in 2016 and two siblings, Ellsworth Lapp and Geraldine Groves.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be direct to the Monroe Hospice House in her memory, N3252 County Highway N, Monroe WI 53566.

Memorial services were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 9. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place at a later date.