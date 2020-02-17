Gary Malkow, age 87, passed away while at home on Feb. 9, 2020.

Gary was born on July 1, 1933 in Janesville, WI, the son of Marvin and Ferrol (Riemer) Malkow.

Gary married his wife of over 65 years, Elizabeth Huffman on July 24, 1954 at the Monroe Evangelical Church. Gary graduated from Juda High School. After his service in the U.S. Army, Gary joined his father and eventually took over the family dairy farm, Justamere Farm. Gary loved to work the farm, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He shot trap at the Brodhead Trap Club, was in a bowling league for many years and was an avid knife and gun collector.

Gary is survived by his wife, Liz; three children, Michelle (Lon) Lederman, Kevin (Mary) Malkow and Allison (Jeff) Riter; nine grandchildren, Mitchell (Kassie) Lederman, Brooke Lederman (Michael Kintzle), Chantel Malkow, Rick McKinney, Lindsey (Peter) Balestracci, Katelyn Malkow, Brogan Riter, Bailie Riter and Benjamin Riter and seven great grandchildren, Chesnie, Chase, Channing, Jesse, Noella, Leo and Camden.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and one brother in infancy, Phillip.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Gary’s memory.

Funeral services were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Feb. 14. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.