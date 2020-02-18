ANNA B. PINNOW

Anna “Annie” B. Pinnow, age 89, of Brodhead passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 8, after a 12-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born Oct. 9, 1930, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Diederick and Anna Carolina Kipperman.

Annie loved to laugh, sing, and dance, but most of all, she loved her family. She often spoke of her childhood in Amsterdam where she, her brothers, sister, and parents endured the German invasion and occupation during World War II. She told stories of bombing and starvation, of eating nothing but tulip bulbs and being sent to live with farmers in an exchange of work for food. On a brighter note, she told of celebrating in the streets when the Netherlands was liberated by Canadian troops.

After the war, she met her husband Gene who was stationed in Germany while serving in the U.S. Army. They married after their fourth date and were married for 65 years. Together with Howard and Ann Wallace, they owned and operated the Brodhead Hotel for over seven years. After selling the business, Annie served as a waitress for 33 years at local restaurants. She loved being around people and often missed the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam. After retirement, she and Gene enjoyed traveling the world.

She is survived by her husband Gene, three sons, Richard (Jeanne) and Henry (Laurie) of Brodhead, and James (Sharon) of Albany; and eight grandchildren, Skyler, Derrick, Brynn, Cody, Chase, Paige, Becca, and Tess Pinnow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister, who were lifelong residents of the Netherlands.

Per Annie’s wishes, there will not be any visitation or funeral. She chose to have her body donated to the UW Medical School.

The family would like to thank Caring Hands, Monroe Clinic Hospice, and Everson Funeral Home for their outstanding care.