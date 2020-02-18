Thomas Steele, age 76, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 while at his home surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born on Nov. 12, 1943 in Rockford, IL the son of Elden and Virginia Steele. He married Margaret McCoy on April 1, 1962.

Thomas worked on the family farm for over 30 years and also at the greenhouses with his family. He first started working at Hipps Fruit Farm in Janesville at the age of 12. Thomas also enjoyed doing puzzles when he wasn’t working at the farm and was known as someone who was always willing to help others when needed.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Margaret; three children, Jeff Steele, Sandy (Dwayne) Hosp and Angie Steiner (Jesse Scheidegger ); 14 grandchildren, Brooke Steele, Eric Woodruff, Thomas Steele, Nichole Woodruff, Heather Steiner, Kyle Steiner, Kristina Steele, Toni Nyman-Zummo, Corey Steiner, Michael Steiner, Amber Steiner, Colten Steiner, Joshua Steiner and Tyler Steiner; 14 great grandchildren and two sisters, Marlene (Harvey) Rayner and Janet (Robert) Bianchetti.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Linda King and a son, Kenneth Steele in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family in his memory.

Funeral services and visitation were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. 9th Avenue in Brodhead on Feb. 18.