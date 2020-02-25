Juanita Marie Flater, age 70, was born on April 15, 1949 to Alvin and Leila (Badertscher) Schwartzlow, in Monroe, WI. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a 10 year battle with cancer. She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1967. She attended Madison Business College, worked for various car dealers and The Independent Register. She married Paul Flater (a quadriplegic) on June 24, 1977. They served on various church and civic committees. She cared for his needs for 32 years of marriage. Juanita loved cats and serving people. After Paul’s passing in 2009, she got involved in prison ministries where she met Michael.

She is survived by her significant, Michael, Racine, WI; sister-in-law Sharon (George) Franklin, Evansville, WI; Brother-in-law, Fred (Becky) Flater, Piedmont, SC; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, PeggyAnn Poss. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin & Leila Schwartzlow, sister, Patricia and brother-in-law, James Cramblet, a niece, Mary Franklin and cousin, Kristi Maresch.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Living Word Church, Brodhead, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.