Davis, IL – Bernard Jacob Figi passed on May 12, 2020. He was born July 14, 1922 in Monroe, Wisconsin the son of Carl and Mabel Figi. He graduated from Juda, Wisconsin High School and was a fast pitch and softball pitcher for many local teams. He was a Renk Seed dealer for 20 years, served on the Juda, Wisconsin and Durand, Illinois school boards, was a member of Davis Fire Department for 25 years and volunteer member of Tri District Ambulance, was President of Stephenson County Mutual,trustee for Rock Grove Township and a member of St. Paul Church Epleyanna.

He married Joyce Lohmeier Meinert on June 1, 1965. He is survived by wife Joyce; children Dennis (Linda) Meinert,Denise (Ken) Murzyn, Patty (Carl) Meissen, Pam (Mike) Denby, Walter (Kelly)Figi, Nancy (Mike) Bartelt, and Bruce (Abby) Figi; Grandchildren Erica (Dave) Neumann, Jon (Carrie) Meinert, Andrew (Kelsey) Meinert, Chris Murzyn, Justin(Alyssa) Meissen, Josh (Marisca) Denby, Nicole Denby, Reece and Grace Bartelt, Brock, Ryan, Beau and Briggs Figi and 6 great-grandchildren.

Bernard is also survived by sister Anita Gerber and brother Ray (Joan) Figi

Bernard was preceded in death by parents, wife Rosemary, son James and daughter Susan, sisters Carol Gavigan, Florence Ubert, brothers Boyd Figi, Roy Figi, brother-in-law Werner Gerber, and nephews Brian Gerber, James Gerber and Mike Figi.

A memorial has been established in his memory and cards can be forwarded to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Brodhead WI 53520.

Private graveside services will take place at a later date at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Juda. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. 608-897-2484