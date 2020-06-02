JANET ZETTLE

<H3>Janet Louise Zettle, 85, passed away on May 25, 2020, while at the Monroe Hospital in Monroe, WI.

Janet was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Monroe, the daughter of C.W. (Margaret Anna Schneider) Friedly.

Janet farmed for many years on their Teneyck Road farm before the kids took over in her retirement. Janet was a member of the FFA Alumni Association of Brodhead, she was the head of the resident association while at Pleasant View Nursing Home and she enjoyed sewing, baking and tending to her garden while living on the farm.

Janet is survived by her four children, Belinda (Pat) Pettit of Stevens Point, Roberta (Thomas) Hoesly of Brodhead, Darrell (Teresa) Zettle of Janesville and Timothy (Lindi) Zettle of Evansville; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; six siblings, Bertha Chestnut, Lucille Brooks, Fritz Friedly, Helen (Gordon) Brooks, Beverly (Danny) Klopenstein and Ralph Friedly; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Margaret, Walt and Robert.

In her memory, memorials can be directed to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead, WI 53520.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.</H3>